Fort McCoy taking claims for Arcadia wildfire damage

FORT McCOY, Wis. (WMTV) – People who were hurt or saw their property damaged by last week’s Acardia wildfire in and around Fort McCoy may be eligible for reimbursement by the U.S. Army.

On Fort McCoy’s Facebook page, the Army wrote that individuals who may have a compensable claim could file one through the post’s legal office. The claims would be processed through the Claims Office’s normal submission procedure.

The brief social media statement offered no assurances of compensation nor detailed who may or may not be eligible.

Scenes from the fire near Fort McCoy on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 (Darren Gates)

Neither the Army nor Fort McCoy have publicly acknowledged responsibility for the wildfire, which spanned more than 3,000 acres of jack pine and oak forest and required multiple fire departments and the National Guard to help put out. No specific cause of the fire has been released.

A message sent to Fort McCoy shortly before the statement asked for an update on its investigation and to see if the fire had burned through any hazardous material. The post has not responded at this time and this story will be updated with any answer.

On the day of the fire, the Army had been conducting controlled burns on the post despite warnings from the Department of Natural Resources of extreme wildfire danger across all of southern and southwestern Wisconsin.

Resident reacts to Fort McCoy wildfire. (NBC15)

Amy Zebro, a resident who lives near the northwest side of Fort McCoy, said the fire has created frustration across the community.

“It’s a Red Flag warning, nobody should be burning anything ever,” Zebro said. “It takes so much of everybody’s life away from you if you burn and it gets out of control.”

Emergency crews spent more than two days working around the clock to get the fire contained. An evacuation order was issued on the northeast corner of Fort McCoy.

