Gun found in SUV improperly using Madison flex lane, Sheriff’s Office says

Gun with Police Lights
Gun with Police Lights(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped discover a handgun inside a vehicle that was stopped Thursday for improperly using the flex lane on the Beltline, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office reported the driver was pulled over around 1 p.m. for the flex lane violation. During the stop, a K-9 unit detected something suspicious in the suspect’s Kia Telluride.

When searching the vehicle, a law enforcement officer spotted the 9 mm handgun.

The driver was taken into custody on a count of carrying a concealed weapon, the Sheriff’s Office added. It also noted that the 26-year-old man was out on bail for a firearm offense in Cook Co., Illinois, which includes Chicago and many of its suburbs.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Names released of husband and wife found dead in Madison home
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Dane Co. officials locate dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old man Monday after a deadly crash in the Village of Dane, the...
22-year-old man arrested after fatal Dane Co. crash

Latest News

In this image provided by Comite Champagne, cans of Miller High Life beer sit in a container...
‘The Champagne of Beers’ leaves French producers frothing
Damage from a wildfire outside Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin 4/13/23.
Fort McCoy taking claims for Arcadia wildfire damage
Chilly conditions are expected through the weekend.
A Cool and Cloudy Weekend Forecast
Darlington man accused in child prostitution investigation