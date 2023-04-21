Gun found in SUV improperly using Madison flex lane, Sheriff’s Office says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped discover a handgun inside a vehicle that was stopped Thursday for improperly using the flex lane on the Beltline, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office reported the driver was pulled over around 1 p.m. for the flex lane violation. During the stop, a K-9 unit detected something suspicious in the suspect’s Kia Telluride.

When searching the vehicle, a law enforcement officer spotted the 9 mm handgun.

The driver was taken into custody on a count of carrying a concealed weapon, the Sheriff’s Office added. It also noted that the 26-year-old man was out on bail for a firearm offense in Cook Co., Illinois, which includes Chicago and many of its suburbs.

