Hen calls elementary school home for 5 years, walks with ducklings in hallways

The mother duck and her 12 ducklings were walked out of the school building to be relocated to...
The mother duck and her 12 ducklings were walked out of the school building to be relocated to their new home.(Springboro school district)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) – A hen and her ducklings were spotted taking a tour of an elementary school in Ohio this week.

According to the Springboro school district, the mother duck has made Clearcreek Elementary’s sensory garden her home for five years, using the outdoor sensory garden space to build nests and lay her eggs.

“This mom trusts our space to safely build a nest and lay her eggs,” occupational therapist Sarah Wilguess said in a Facebook post on the school district’s page.

“The Sensory Garden is free of predators, and I think she enjoys the soothing sounds of the windchimes to help keep her babies calm at night.”

Staff at Clearcreek provided the duck family with a less-confined space behind the school in a wooded space.

The mother duck and her 12 ducklings were walked out of the school building to be relocated to their new home.

“The mother duck had to have a gentle reminder to keep an inside voice when walking down the hallway, and the ducklings are still working on maintaining their single line,” teacher Ms. Wilguess joked.

According to the school district, families will be notified Monday about preschool lottery applications, but there’s no word yet on if these new ducklings’ applications were accepted.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Names released of husband and wife found dead in Madison home
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Dane Co. officials locate dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old man Monday after a deadly crash in the Village of Dane, the...
22-year-old man arrested after fatal Dane Co. crash

Latest News

FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies
Milwaukee prosecutors charge jailor in fugitive’s death
FILE - President Joe Biden is addressing environmental justice in remarks Friday.
LIVE: Biden signs order prioritizing ‘environmental justice’
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Arrest made after gunfire outside Dane Co. bar