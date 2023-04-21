Ikea to open 8 new US stores

FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ikea is planning to spend more than $2 billion to open eight new locations in the U.S.

The move would expand the retailer’s furniture empire in the U.S. with its biggest-ever investment in a single country.

The locations of the new U.S. stores have not yet been decided.

Ingka Group, Ikea retail’s Dutch holding company, says it plans to grow its presence on the East and West coasts, and invest more in the South.

It also wants to open nine smaller “plan-and-order points” in the U.S. over the next three years.

Plan-and-order points are for customers who want to get consultation on how to design their homes, as well as place orders.

The company says the new outlets would create 2,000 jobs.

Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Names released of husband and wife found dead in Madison home
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Dane Co. officials locate dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot

Latest News

FILE - Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said it was called shortly after 2 p.m....
Airline worker dies of injuries suffered at Texas airport
A candlelight vigil was held to recognize victims of a shooting at an Alabama birthday party.
Vigil held for Alabama shooting victim
Flowers and balloons sit piled outside the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on Wednesday,...
Police make 6th arrest in Alabama Sweet 16 party shooting
More than a dozen states are calling for a federal recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles due to a...
Thefts prompt 17 states to urge recall of Kia, Hyundai cars