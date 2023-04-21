Janesville woman confronted intruders to prevent burglary

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville home owner is glad she was home to prevent intruders from burglarizing her house earlier this week.

Teresa Nguyen’s home on the northeastern part of Janesville near Clover LN was almost broken into Monday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Nguyen was working from home and said a young woman she didn’t know rang her doorbell and aggressively knocked on her front and back windows. When she didn’t answer, two men parked in the front of her house then walked around to the back patio door.

”I called 911 and as I’m on the phone with the dispatcher I go to see what they’re doing and they banged on my patio door, started messing with it, I saw a crowbar starting to try to pry it,” she said. ”I thought I don’t want them breaking that glass, I don’t want them coming in, I’m going to confront them or let them know I’m here. So, I started walking toward them and they were completely startled, jumped back and ran off.”

Nguyen’s not sure where the courage came from to confront the intruders, but said she’s glad she stopped them.

”It’s funny I wasn’t much thinking about myself but I didn’t want them to damage that door anymore than they were going to, so I was going to stop that if I could,” she said. ”It’s unfortunate this happens here and there, it could happen to anyone, but just be safe, lock your doors and keep an eye out.”

Since Monday, she and her husband installed an additional ring camera in their backyard.

Janesville Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects after officers responded to the home around 2:20 p.m. Monday to the 2400 block of Clover Lane. (Janesville Police Department)

According to the Janesville Police Department, three people who tried braking into homes in broad daylight on Monday and Tuesday are still on the loose.

JPD said the same trio of individuals attempted to burglarize a home in Pleasant Prairie, WI on Tuesday.

If anyone recognizes the three individuals or sees this blue Nissan sedan they should call JPD investigators at 608-755-3100.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.