Lightning strike may have caused Lodi home fire, fire department reports

Investigators believe a lightning strike may be to blame for a house fire that resulted in the death of two pets, according to Lodi Area Fire Department Thursday.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators believe a lightning strike may be to blame for a house fire that resulted in the death of two pets, according to Lodi Area Fire Department Thursday.

Fire officials indicated that a lightning strike from the late morning storms on Wednesday struck the side of the home, located on the 100 block of Chestnut Street. The home’s gas meter ignited, increasing the swiftness of fire spreading.

According to the department, the fire was first noticed around 10:30 a.m. by someone at the Wisconsin River Bank, on 1st Street and 2nd Street, in Lodi.

When crews arrived at the Chestnut Street home, they saw heavy fire on the west side of the building, with flames stretching from the basement to the roof. Lodi Police Department and EMS began evacuating the building while firefighters got to work on knocking the fire down. The department noted that all family members were able to get out of the home, along with one pet that was rescued.

An engine crew hooked into a hydrant on the intersection of Highway 113 and Chestnut Street and a mutual aid box alarm was activated, which called on surrounding agencies to help attack the blaze.

Crews recalled a blowing gas meter was fueling the fire, causing it to keep growing. Firefighters pushed through, turning off the gas using the additional fuel.

The fire department extended its condolences to the family for the two pets that died from exposure to the fire. Officials thanked several area first responders for helping fight the fire, as well as American Red Cross for assisting the family.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

