Madison doctors share concerns over potential loss of Mifepristone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on the abortion and miscarriage treatment drug Mifepristone Friday after postponing the move two days. After conflicting decisions from two federal courts on if heavy restrictions or bans should be placed on the medication, the high court will now decide its fate. The loss of the drug has Madison doctors concerned for the future.

“Right now, I use that for the management of miscarriage,” said Dr. Jill Masana. “The thing that’s so frustrating about all this is it essentially takes away a woman’s opportunity to treat her miscarriage in the comfort of her own home.”

Dr. Masana is an obstetrician and gynecologist at Associated Physicians. She says even before Wisconsin banned most abortions, she typically prescribed the medication for miscarriage treatment. Pro-Life groups have claimed Mifepristone is unsafe and illegally approved by the FDA. It’s a claim both the FDA and doctors from Associated Physicians refute.

OBGYN, Dr. Shefaali Sharma, says banning the drug would be “disappointing.”

“I mean, this medication has been shown to be effective. It’s been shown to be safe. And all we’re doing right now is restricting patients from getting the care that they need and making it more difficult and less safe,” said Dr. Sharma. “And this isn’t even about abortion.”

For a patient like Jodie Webb, who had the misfortune of needing the drug herself to treat a miscarriage, she can’t imagine a world without the choice.

“Only having something that is invasive or something that may not work, I think that would make me feel that my basic healthcare rights are not there, or completely eliminated,” said Webb.

“I would be disappointed. I would be angry, and I would be very frustrated because, again, politics is overruling science,” said Sharma.

