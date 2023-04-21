MCPASD names interim co-head football coaches

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District has named the two interim head football coaches following Jason Pertzborn’s resignation in January.

The district announced Monday that Coach Joe Poehls and Coach Tim Simon were appointed as interim co-head coaches.

District officials explained the decision was made based on “the needs of our student athletes, their families, our community and our athletic department,” and that the two coaches have worked together for a while and understand the expectations of the football program.

Coach Poehls joined the district as a teacher in 2006 and began coaching in 2009. Coach Simon has been part of the district since 1991 as a teacher and coach, serving as an assistant coach for 17 years and head varsity football coach for 15.

“I am confident that the leadership approach of support, healing, and love for our student athletes will be best delivered by Coach Poehls and Coach Simon at this time,” Athletic Director Jamie Sims said.

The district noted that leadership for the 2024-2025 football season will be determined later on. The district noted that its most recent candidate for the head coach position had declined its offer because of issues with relocating across the state to take the position.

The appointments follow allegations of harassment and bullying in the high school football program. A 22-page report from the Middleton Police Department detailing the allegations was turned over to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office in February. NBC15 has reached out to the district attorney’s office for an update on its review of the report.

