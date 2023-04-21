Overture Center announces 2023-24 season lineup

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Overture Center is gearing up for a spectacular upcoming season as it announces seven Broadway at Overture titles, including five Madison premieres.

The 2023-24 lineup of Broadway at Overture shows will kick off with Disney’s “Aladdin”, premiering in October, with “My Fair Lady” following in November. Going into 2024, “Beetlejuice” will premiere in January of 2024, followed by “Les Misérables,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Tina, the Tina Turner Musical” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

Over 30 other national and international shows will be held at the Overture Center during its upcoming season, including three Cabaret, three Up Close and three Changemakers performances.

Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers described next season as “even more robust- and truly spectacular!”

“Our programming team has worked diligently to bring you the best artistry from around the world,” Sauers said. “You’ll sing and dance, laugh and cry, and experience awe this season as the arts energize your spirit and soul.”

Here is the full list of shows for the 2023-24 season(wording from the Overture Center, performance descriptions can be found online):

BROADWAY AT OVERTURE

DISNEY’S ALADDIN | Tuesday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!

MY FAIR LADY | Tuesday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!

BEETLEJUICE | Tuesday, Jan. 9 to Sunday Jan. 14, 2024 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!

LES MISÉRABLES | Wednesday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024 | Overture Hall

MAMMA MIA! | Tuesday, March 19 to Sunday, March 24, 2024 | Overture Hall

TINA—THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL | Tuesday, June 11 to Sunday, June 16, 2024 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL | Tuesday, July 9 to Sunday, July 21, 2024 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!

OVERTURE PRESENTS

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Dixie’s Tupperware Party | Friday, Sep. 15, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

NEW! Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert | Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Mariachi Herencia de México – Herederos | Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! An Evening with David Sedaris | Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

NEW! Life with the Afterlife: True Tales of the Paranormal with Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni | Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live | Sunday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Drumline Live | Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

The Rainbow Fish | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, 3 p.m. | Relaxed Performance | Capitol Theater

NEW! Cirque FLIP Fabrique presents BLIZZARD | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Complexions Contemporary Ballet – Star Dust: From Bach to David Bowie | Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

NEW! Delfeayo Marsalis & The Uptown Jazz Orchestra | Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

NEW! Eliades Ochoa | Thursday, March 7, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! The Simon & Garfunkel Story | Saturday, March 9, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy | Saturday, March 16, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince in Concert with the Madison Symphony Orchestra | Saturday, April 6, 2024, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Overture Hall

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! MOMIX Alice | Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

NEW! The Kite Runner | Friday, May 24 – Sunday, May 26, 2024 | Five performances | Capitol Theater

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! The Second City Comedian Rhapsody | Friday, June 21, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

CHANGEMAKERS: Changemakers speakers are the dreamers, builders, makers, problem solvers and wizards among us. These changemakers share insights about the world around us, help us move forward thoughtfully, strive to solve big problems, bridge the distance between us and lift us up, one story at a time.

NEW! Beyond Earth: The Quest for Life on an Icy Moon with NASA Engineer Kobie Boykins | Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

NEW! Luck is a State of Mind with Photojournalist Deanne Fitzmaurice | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

NEW! Beneath the Surface: Exploring the Secrets of the Whales with Photographer Brian Skerry | Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

CABARET: Our historic Capitol Theater is turned into an elegant cabaret with hors d’oeuvres in the lobby and gourmet dinner on stage.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Nicholas Rodriguez – Sincerely, Sondheim | Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

NEW! Nathaniel Stampley | Thursday, March 28, 2024, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

NEW! Me, Myself and Barbra – Jenna Pastuszek | Thursday, May 2, 2024, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

UP CLOSE: This unique musical experience transforms the Capitol Theater Stage into a cocktail lounge. Audiences will experience an intimate evening of original music featuring a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world.

“Following our Thursday evening Cabaret performances, we’re leaving the stage in the house and turning Capitol Theater into an intimate, Friday-night cocktail lounge while featuring some of the coolest, up-and-coming artists from around the world,” said Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Gabriel Royal | Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

NEW! Maeve Gilchrist | Friday, March 29, 2024, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

NEW! Magos Herrera | Friday, May 3, 2024, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

DUCK SOUP CINEMA: Save the dates: Saturdays, Oct. 21, Feb. 10 and June 1.

