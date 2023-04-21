Rock County Stand Against Racism Week begins with rally in Janesville

Community leaders kicked off Stand Against Racism Week with an in-person rally sharing why they feel it’s important to eliminate racism.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Keynote Speaker and YWCA Executive Director Heidi Deininger said conversations surrounding racism can still be tough to facilitate in public settings. Her goal is to help people feel more comfortable sharing their experiences with racial inequities.

”Everybody feels a little bit uncomfortable when talking about race whether you’re white or you’re Black, Indigenous, person of color or other,” Deininger said. “You know there’s always this un-comfortableness, but the more you do it, the more comfortable it becomes, you know?”

Deininger hosted the rally inside the Rock County Courthouse Conference Center. The event was packed with people who filled the seats and stood in the hallway.

”It means that Rock County cares and they believe that having these conversations will lead to a future where maybe we have less fear, less anxiety and less confrontation when we talk about race,” she said. ”The more we’re willing to see another’s perspective and to have the conversation without feeling offended all of the time and I think we’ve just got to practice. Practice and then it gets easier, easier and then the future becomes a little brighter.”

Stand Against Racism Week begins in Janesville
Stand Against Racism Week begins in Janesville(Marcus Aarsvold)

Janesville Police Chief David Moore attended the rally and shared that he believes it is important for law enforcement to participate in tough conversations regarding racial inequities.

”I’ve got 106 police officers that I’m responsible for as well and it starts with the hiring and building a culture of caring within the police department,” he said. ”Because, if you think of the responsibility that officers have to our community and the mistakes they could make if we don’t have our culture of caring, respect and equality right we could make terrible mistakes and harm to our community. So, it’s vitally important that we get it right.”

Next, Rock County YWCA will host a Courageous Conversation on anti-Semitism virtually for anyone to participate.

The event is on Monday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and the Zoom link can be found here.

