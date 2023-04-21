Sun Prairie schools disputes claims in girls’ locker room incident

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – Sun Prairie Area School District is disputing a Fox News article published Friday on allegations levied by a Wisconsin conservative law group about a reported incident in the girls’ locker room at East High School.

In a letter to East families, Superintendent Brad Saron called the article inaccurate and said it does not provide a complete account of what happened. The letter added that the district addressed the situation, which occurred in early March, when it was originally notified and has implemented measures to ensure something similar does not happen again.

Saron told parents, however, that student privacy laws prohibited the district from providing details about the incident. Therefore, the letter does not address specifically which parts of article, or the underlying claims, are not true.

Fox News’ Joshua Q. Nelson’s story, which was posted at 11 a.m. on Friday, was primarily based on the Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty’s call a half-hour earlier for the district to deliver more details about the incident and accused SPASD of inadequately responding.

According to WILL, multiple sources told the organization that four girls had just completed a swim unit and were rinsing themselves off while still in their swimsuits when an 18-year-old male student walked in. The sources told WILL the student went into the shower, said, “I’m trans, by the way,” got undressed and exposed himself to the four girls.

WILL alleges SPASD violated Title IX requirements regarding sexual harassment. The law group claims the district failed to notify its Title IX coordinator, who would have contacted the girls to offer them support and the opportunity to file a complaint. By not doing so, the organization avers the district would not be able to know if sexual harassment occurred.

WILL also accused the district of violating mandatory reporting laws, noting that the male mentioned in the report was 18 years old and the girls were freshmen.

In the district’s letter, Saron assured Sun Prairie families SPASD complies with all applicable laws and reminded them that if a student needs support they are encouraged to reach out to a Student Services member.

