UW-Madison showcases rare Ojibwe ponies, owner tells her story

Ojibwe Ponies
Ojibwe Ponies(WMTV)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison got a visit from two very special guests Friday afternoon... Two rare Ojibwe ponies!

Members of the community were welcomed to join the horses, their owner, Em Loerzel, and Ojibwe and Dakota storyteller Darcy Whitecrow to learn more about the horses and their significance to the Native American community.

“It means the world to me because it shows that people care about our horses and by caring about our horses they care about our people and they want to learn about Anishinaabe people and they want to help Anishinaabe people because here’s the thing we’re one in the same,” Loerzel shared.

There are only 150 Ojibwe ponies left in the world, according to Loerzel, after they were almost hunted to extinction in the 1900s.

“There’s no hierarchy between nature and Anishinaabe people we call them the kids for the reason because they are,” Loerzel continued.

Her and her husband started The Humble horse to pay for the upkeep of the ponies and to fundraise to preserve and spread awareness of the ponies.

The event at Babcock Hall on Friday included a time of storytelling and afterwards, community members had the opportunity to meet the ponies and ask questions.

