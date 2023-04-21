UW Varsity Band Spring Concerts this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Varsity Band Spring Concerts are back at the Kohl Center Friday and Saturday.

The concerts will be honoring Badger Band traditions like the popular Fifth Quarter and “On Wisconsin” and appeal to Badger fans of all ages.

Highlights of this year’s show include “Back to the 80′s,” “The Music of Bruno Mars,” and longtime favorites like “Space Badgers,” “If you want to be a Badger,” and their signature Badger Band Finale.

Tickets are still available and can be found here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.