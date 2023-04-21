UW Varsity Band Spring Concerts this weekend

Members of the tribune section perform during the 45th annual UW Varsity Band Spring Concert at...
Members of the tribune section perform during the 45th annual UW Varsity Band Spring Concert at the Kohl Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on April 13, 2019. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison)(Jeff Miller | University of Wisconsin-Madison)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Varsity Band Spring Concerts are back at the Kohl Center Friday and Saturday.

The concerts will be honoring Badger Band traditions like the popular Fifth Quarter and “On Wisconsin” and appeal to Badger fans of all ages.

Highlights of this year’s show include “Back to the 80′s,” “The Music of Bruno Mars,” and longtime favorites like “Space Badgers,” “If you want to be a Badger,” and their signature Badger Band Finale.

Tickets are still available and can be found here.

