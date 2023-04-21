What to do this Earth Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Earth Day is Saturday so Madison and the surrounding areas have many events to celebrate. Here is a list of some of the events you should check out on Earth Day 2023.

And you can find more events at this interactive map from EarthDay.org.

1. Cleanup

To celebrate the spirit of Earth Day, you can volunteer with the Sun Prairie Cleanup. The kickoff is 9 a.m. at Sheehan Park. Volunteers will then by sent out at 9:30 a.m. to clean up ALL of the city parks by 12:30 p.m. Check out this link to learn more and volunteer.

2. Birding

The Feminist Bird Club, with the Madison Public Library, has planned a guided birding outing for families. Participants can meet at Cherokee Marsh and enjoy a morning of learning about birding. To register, go to this link at the Madison Public Library website.

3. Earth Day Dinner

Bethel Lutheran Church is hosting a dinner on Earth Day to “celebrate the gift of God’s creation.” Dinner will be available at 6 p.m. Then there will be a showing of movie “The Letter” at 7 p.m. This movie has an Earth Day theme because it displays the story of leaders who are dealing with the planet’s ecological crisis.

4. Orchard Tour

The Cider Farm, which is not normally open to the public, has an orchard tour just for Earth Day. The tour starts at 2 p.m. and is 1 hour long, with an option for a cheese and cider picnic afterwards.

5. Earth Day with Your Friends

The Village of Cottage Grove is putting on the second annual “Earth Day with Your Friends” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Noman Vethe School Forest and Prairie. The event includes a trash lab, guided nature walks, composting 101 and much more.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.