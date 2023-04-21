Wild horses couldn’t drag fans away from last weekend’s fair

Midwest Horse Fair returns to Madison this weekend
Midwest Horse Fair returns to Madison this weekend
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of horses and thousands of horse lovers gathered last weekend for the 2023 Midwest Horse Fair.

Specifically, there were 60,000 people at the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday, all there to see the 800 horses on display.

“This year’s fair was action-packed with amazing clinicians, entertainers and competitions,” Fair Executive Director Teri Giannetti said. “Spending all three days exploring was a must for fairgoers.”

The fair included many activities and hundreds of vendor booths. A highlight was the exciting PRCA radio and world-champion performers.

Other highlights included educational demonstrations about different horse breeds and disciplines, several competitions and the Liberty Run, with spectators cheering for their favorite horses.

“As my first fair as the Executive Director, it was my privilege to help bring the equine world together as only the Midwest Horse Fair can,” Giannetti continued.

Next year’s horse fair is scheduled for April 19-24, 2024, with the theme of “Horse Play.” You can visit MidwestHorseFair.com to learn more.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Names released of husband and wife found dead in Madison home
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Dane Co. officials locate dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old man Monday after a deadly crash in the Village of Dane, the...
22-year-old man arrested after fatal Dane Co. crash

Latest News

Ojibwe Ponies
UW-Madison showcases rare Ojibwe ponies, owner tells her story
Investigators believe a lightning strike may be to blame for a house fire that resulted in the...
Lightning strike may have caused Lodi home fire, fire department reports
Dane Co. ending COVID-19 summaries as Public Health Emergency ends
Sun Prairie students rally for more gun control
Sun Prairie schools disputes claims in girls’ locker room incident