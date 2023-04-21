Wild horses couldn’t drag fans away from last weekend’s fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of horses and thousands of horse lovers gathered last weekend for the 2023 Midwest Horse Fair.

Specifically, there were 60,000 people at the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday, all there to see the 800 horses on display.

“This year’s fair was action-packed with amazing clinicians, entertainers and competitions,” Fair Executive Director Teri Giannetti said. “Spending all three days exploring was a must for fairgoers.”

The fair included many activities and hundreds of vendor booths. A highlight was the exciting PRCA radio and world-champion performers.

Other highlights included educational demonstrations about different horse breeds and disciplines, several competitions and the Liberty Run, with spectators cheering for their favorite horses.

“As my first fair as the Executive Director, it was my privilege to help bring the equine world together as only the Midwest Horse Fair can,” Giannetti continued.

Next year’s horse fair is scheduled for April 19-24, 2024, with the theme of “Horse Play.” You can visit MidwestHorseFair.com to learn more.

