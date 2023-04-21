Wintry Start To Weekend

Dusting Of Snow Saturday

Frosty Nights Ahead

Active Weather Remains

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pushing into the end of April and it’s feeling more like early March. Plan and dress accordingly for outdoor plans this weekend. Unseasonably cold temperatures with rain and snow showers will be possible. Looks a little nicer next week, but the overall trend will be for continued cool temperatures with spotty rain chances sprinkled in. There will also be almost a nightly chance of frost so it is a good idea to hold off on spring planting a little bit longer. No big pattern change in the forecast until perhaps the start of May.

What’s Coming Up...

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with an early flurry. Cold with lows around freezing. Westerly winds 10-15 mph. Mostly cloudy on Saturday with periods of rain and snow showers with a quick dusting possible. Chilly with highs into the lower 40s. Winds out of the west 10-15 mph. Mostly cloudy Saturday night with a few flurries. Cold with lows into the lower 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday with highs into the lower and middle 40s. Decreasing clouds Sunday night with lows around 30.

Looking Ahead...

Monday looks like a decent day as we get back into some sunshine. Temperatures warmer, but still below normal, into the lower 50s. Clouds return Monday night ahead of a chance of rain and snow showers Tuesday. We get another break and decent day Wednesday. More light rain chances possible towards the end of the week as temperatures get a little closer to normal.

