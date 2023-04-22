Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal February hit and run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections issued an arrest warrant for a woman that Madison Police say is responsible for a deadly hit and run that killed a man and his dog in February.

According to Dane County Court records, the warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Tiambra Walker on felony counts of Hit and Run involving Death, Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle and Bail Jumping.

Madison Police say on February 15, 2023, Tiambra hit and killed 66-year-old Stephen Fleck and his dog on Schroeder Rd.

Earlier this month, Walker pleaded guilty to two out of four hit and run charges she faced from a previous incident in October 2021. She was sentenced to three years probation, and was out on bail with the condition that she could not drive.

