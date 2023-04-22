Bookstore to discontinue single-use plastic bags

(WAVE News)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In addition to recycling books, this bookstore will now be recycling bags.

Half Price Books is no longer using single-use plastic bags starting Saturday, April 22, in honor of Earth Day.

“Our company was founded on the idea that we can help keep books, music, movies and more in circulation, but we don’t want that commitment to stop with what we buy and sell,” Kathy Doyle Thomas, the president of Half Price Books, said.

Half Price Books is engaging in other efforts to continue to reduce their carbon footprint. These include recyclable carpet, recycling office supply products, free electric vehicle charging at flagship store and light and heat repellant window tint in stores.

To further encourage sustainability efforts, Half Price Books will give free tote bags with an $25 in-store purchase from April 22-May 6. They are encouraging customers to bring their own tote bags.

You can learn more about what Half Price books is doing for the environment if you visit their website under “Our Green Initiative.”

