Chilly End To Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Not much of an improvement through the end of the weekend as we feel more like March than late April. Cool temperatures and scattered rain and snow showers will continue through Sunday. A quick dusting remains possible. Things remain rather unsettled next week with several weak impulses of energy. This means no significant precipitation, but more clouds than sun and at times some scattered showers. Overnight lows will be around freezing keeping frost chances around. A more significant system could impact us next weekend as temperatures get closer to normal. River flooding along the Mississippi continues to climb through late week.

Rain and snow showers taper down tonight. Cool with lows down to around 30 degrees. Mostly cloudy on Sunday with isolated to scattered rain and snow showers. A quick dusting remains possible. Cool with highs into the lower and middle 30s. Precipitation tapers down Sunday night with lows around 30 degrees. A calmer Monday, but still some clouds and perhaps a sprinkle. Warmer, but still cool, with highs into the lower 50s.

A few showers possible on Tuesday with Wednesday being the pick day of the week as sunshine returns. It doesn’t last long as isolated showers sneak back in by Thursday and become more likely Friday. Temperatures slowly climb from the lower 50s early in the week to the upper 50s by the end of the week. Overnight lows climb from the lower 30s to around 40 degrees.

A more significant system possible next weekend which, depending on temperatures, could bring more widespread rain/snow showers. Temperatures cooling back down below normal.

