Cloudy & cool weekend ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A few rain showers popped up yesterday evening and that same system will be slowly moving out today, keeping the chance for some rain, snow, or sleet showers in the forecast. This doesn’t look like anything to completely change your weekend plans over but it won’t be the most pleasant day to spend outdoors when you factor in the cooler temps and winds that will be breezy once again.

Low pressure is circulating near the UP today, and will allow for scattered showers to develop especially during the late morning and afternoon. What type of shower you see will depend on temperatures: I think a lot of this will be a snow/sleet mix with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s today. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts just under 30.

Though Sunday will be dry, it’s not looking much brighter. Clouds will dominate the skies most of the day. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer but winds will still be on the breezy side out of the northwest.

Temperatures will gradually grow warmer and warmer through the workweek. Keep in mind that our average highs this time of year are in the lower 60s! We’ll start with the lower 50s Monday and Tuesday, eventually reaching the 60s later in the week. This does look like a less-active week compared to last week: only a few small rain chances on Tuesday and Friday.

