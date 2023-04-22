Consider how you can help pollinators this spring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the weather hopefully getting warm eventually, it is important to consider how to support the pollinators that come out in the spring.

Pollinators are animals that transfer pollen between flowers. This process is a key part of plant reproduction. In fact, an estimated 87% of flowering plants rely on pollinators. Some examples of pollinators are bees, butterflies, moths and hummingbirds.

The Dane County Land and Water Resources Department gave a few recommendations on how to support these animals.

Check the Wisconsin Online Pollinator Habitat Assessment to see the quality of pollinator habitats near you. You can also provide habitats in your own yard by leaving out dead flower stalks.

Try planting native plants because food sources can be scarce in early spring. Avoid using insecticide and herbicide. Finally, a super easy way to help pollinators is by simply not mowing your grass and participating in “No Mow May.”

