Enjoy food and music at the first Dodge County Fairgrounds event

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Food Stand at Dodge County Fairgrounds
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Food Stand at Dodge County Fairgrounds(Larry J Douma | Dodge County Fair Association)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tons of food and live music selections will be available at the Fair Food Festival at the Dodge County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

Starting at 11 a.m. you can head to the fairgrounds and check out DJ Mac Daddy and enjoy a Flips Mini Donut.

There are performers till 6 p.m. so if you get hungry later, there will be plenty of food vendors to choose from. And if you remember you bring a blanket, you can make a picnic out of it.

The event is totally free to the public, and it is the first event of the year at the Dodge County Fairgrounds.

More details, including a schedule of performers and a list of food vendors are available at the fairground website.

