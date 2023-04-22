Resale this weekend has events, consignment clothing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you want to save money, help the environment or meet some great people, make sure to head to Stoughton this weekend.

The Half Pint biannual kids consignment sale will have donated clothes from kids up to age 12 in the community at the Mandt Center from April 21-23.

“I think it’s important for people to experience this and try to recycle more. If they come, they’ll see, once people shop once, they’ll become shoppers forever,” Volunteer Hawk Sullivan said.

But it isn’t just a consignment sale. The event this weekend will also have face painting, food trucks and a prize raffle.

To find more information, including the weekend schedule and how to volunteer, visit the Half Pint Resale website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.