SSM Health offers free head and neck cancer screenings to the public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health held an event Saturday to raise awareness of head and neck cancers and offer free screenings to the public.

According to the National Cancer Institute, head and neck cancers account for about 4% of all cancers in the United States. The organization said people who are treated for these kinds of cancers have an increased chance of developing others forms of cancer.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, people could stop by Turville Bay MRI & Radiation Oncology Center for a free, non-invasive examination. Speech Therapist Sarah Simon said the screening is relevant to everyone, regardless of age.

“Really anybody and everybody, certainly older individuals typically get cancer. But with the prevalence of the human Pamplona virus, HPV, causing a lot of head and neck cancers, that can certainly affect the younger population as well,” Simon said.

Caitlin Buhr did not know anything about head and neck cancer screenings before Saturday. Buhr said her deductible is high and she likes to take advantage of free screenings.

“I think it is always worth it to go to events like this if you can because it’s free. I think a lot of young people who maybe aren’t, don’t see themselves at risk probably don’t have high risk, but it’s still worth it, which is why I did it,” Buhr said. “I just appreciate this so much. It’s wonderful. I actually feel kind of emotional because I’m just so happy stuff like this exists.”

For most people, Simon said the appointment eases some anxiety.

“After a quick explanation, hopefully we will settle somebody’s nerves,” she said. “Like I said, people look at the mouth, throat, tongue, feel the neck, so non-invasive. And some of our physicians are recommending follow up as needed, but it’s really, hopefully to give peace of mind to people and provide the education standpoint for sure.”

