“Thrill Capital of the Midwest” to become even more thrilling

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New special events and park enhancements will be coming to Six Flags when it opens this Saturday.

“As we kick off the 2023 season, our focus is on providing guests with a lineup of elevated events and experiences, both returning and new.” Park President John Krajnak said.

The “Thrill Capital of the Midwest” will feature new events this season, including food tasting, light parades, and celebrations for July 4 and Viva La Fiesta.

The park will be adding a large shade structure for more shaded seating with additional park benches.

“As the Midwest’s premier family entertainment destination, we’re always considering strategies to provide exceptional guest service through new experiences such as events, park amenities and food offerings,” Krajnak said.

For more information about hours, tickets and park amenities, visit the Six Flags website.

