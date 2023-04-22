“Thrill Capital of the Midwest” to become even more thrilling

(Six Flags)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New special events and park enhancements will be coming to Six Flags when it opens this Saturday.

“As we kick off the 2023 season, our focus is on providing guests with a lineup of elevated events and experiences, both returning and new.” Park President John Krajnak said.

The “Thrill Capital of the Midwest” will feature new events this season, including food tasting, light parades, and celebrations for July 4 and Viva La Fiesta.

The park will be adding a large shade structure for more shaded seating with additional park benches.

“As the Midwest’s premier family entertainment destination, we’re always considering strategies to provide exceptional guest service through new experiences such as events, park amenities and food offerings,” Krajnak said.

For more information about hours, tickets and park amenities, visit the Six Flags website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Names released of husband and wife found dead in Madison home
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Dane Co. officials locate dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old man Monday after a deadly crash in the Village of Dane, the...
22-year-old man arrested after fatal Dane Co. crash

Latest News

Non-profit buys 15-acre property to grow fresh produce for Madison food pantries
Former Badger Cephus suspended indefinitely by NFL
Former Badger Cephus suspended indefinitely by NFL
Drug Take Back Day happening across Wisconsin Saturday
Drug Take Back Day happening across Wisconsin Saturday
Janesville woman confronted intruders to prevent burglary
Janesville woman confronted intruders to prevent burglary