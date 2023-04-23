Below-average temperatures continue

Few isolated showers today

Back to the low 50s tomorrow

Lower 60s by the end of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The same low-pressure system that brought us a couple of rounds of snow, sleet, and rain yesterday is still circulating over northern Michigan. It has just enough energy left to keep the chance for a few more isolated showers in the forecast today.

What’s Coming Up...

Any flurries or rain showers will be much more isolated than what we experienced yesterday, and I think many places have a good chance of staying completely dry. Today will be mainly overcast, with highs still about 10-15° below average in the mid-40s. Skies will gradually clear overnight tonight, allowing temperatures to cool to the lower 30s and upper 20s.

If you’re up early tomorrow morning you’ll get to see a bit of sunshine before more cloud cover rolls in. Another little burst of energy in the atmosphere will spark up a few additional rain showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be back in at least the lower 50s on Monday.

Looking Ahead...

Temperatures gradually get warmer and warmer as we go through the week. We’ll be back near average for this time of year by Thursday and Friday. The main weather-maker that we’ll be watching this week looks to bring rain chances on both Friday and Saturday. Thankfully temperatures should be mild enough that we don’t have to worry about any snow mixing in with that one.

