Crash in Rock County kills Janesville woman

Driver arrested for Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash turned fatal after a driver drifted into oncoming traffic Sunday morning.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a head-on collision on S County Road D south of W Hanover Rd in Rock Township at 6 a.m. Sunday where a man traveling northbound crossed into the path of a woman traveling southbound, the sheriff’s office said.

A 49-year-old man was driving a 2020 Dodge Durango when he crossed over the center line and collided with a 54-year-old Janesville woman driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, the sheriff’s office reported. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her identity has not been released yet, police said.

The man was treated at St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville for his injuries. He was arrested on a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle and cited for Operating a Motor Vehicle Left of Center and Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The scene is still under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

