Flags to fly half-staff for former Gov. Tony Earl

(WBAY)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff Sunday to honor former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl.

Executive Order 187 dictates that all flags in Wisconsin will be flown half-staff from sunrise until sunset Sunday, the governor’s office said.

Flags were previously lowered from the time of Earl’s death until March 3, the order says. Sunday’s half-staff is in recognition of Earl being laid to rest.

“A formidable leader and public servant, trusted colleague and mentor, and a good and loyal friend, Tony was well-liked and respected by so many,” Gov. Tony Evers said in reaction to Earl’s death.

Earl passed away in February at the age of 86 after a stroke. He served one term as Governor from 1983 to 1987 and was a historical advocate for gay rights.

He worked three years as city attorney in Wausau before running for the state Assembly in 1969. He served until 1974, including four years as Democratic majority leader.

Earl ran for attorney general in 1974 but lost in the primary. He worked a year as secretary of the Department of Administration, and five years as Department of Natural Resources secretary, before running for governor in 1982.

Rep. Mark Pocan and Sen. Tammy Baldwin both worked with Earl before they became politicians, with Pocan volunteering on his campaign when he was in high school, and Baldwin interning in Earl’s office.

Earl also appointed the state’s first female Department of Administration secretary, Doris Hanson, and the first black cabinet member, Howard Fuller, as head of the Department of Employee Relations.

For more than 30 years, Earl was a regular at Madison restaurant Avenue, where we often drank LaBatt beer while talking with reporters, friends, residents and politicians.

