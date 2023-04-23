Forest Products Labs hosts Earth Day educational event

Forest Products Labs hosted an Earth Day event to teach community members about forests.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forest Products Labs was packed with people learning more about forestry and sustainable practices for Earth Day.

People of all ages got to learn more about taking care of green spaces, from understanding wood identification to testing the lab equipment.

To celebrate Earth Day and talk about the future, Director of the labs Cynthia West said events like this are more important than ever for younger generations.

“To me it’s really exciting,” West said. “We’re connecting with children, their parents and their grandparents as they’re learning about what we do here and more importantly learning about the forest and what they can do to enjoy the forest are our future.”

To learn more about how to do your part, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/.

