Madison police make chance arrest at gas station investigating other vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A traffic stop led to an arrest Saturday afternoon when an officer reported seeing a wanted man who happened to be parked at the same gas station.

First, officers noticed a vehicle at a gas station at Milwaukee St. and S Fair Oaks Ave. around 5 p.m. they believed to be driven by a man who had threatened to shoot someone in another vehicle earlier, the Madison Police Department explained in a report.

While this investigation was ongoing, police found a man in the parking lot who had an outstanding probable cause for arrest, the report continued. The man refused to exit his vehicle, but was eventually taken into custody with tentative charges of Disorderly Conduct, Resisting an Officer and Possession of Cocaine, MPD reported.

The initial investigation was concluded, and no one was taken into custody, the report indicates.

Finally, another person in the gas station parking lot had locked their keys in their car, which an officer assisted with.

