Middleton Police searching for attempted burglary suspect

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department is looking for a suspect who attempted to burglarize a home Sunday morning.

At around 10:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North High Point Road. The resident reportedly scared off an intruder after “a brief physical altercation,” according to officials.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his 20′s who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is around 6 feet tall and has a muscular build, officials said.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has information is encouraged to contact the Middleton Police Department at (608) 824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or submit a tip online.

