Mississippi River flooding impacts Grant County residents

BAGLEY, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Grant County residents evacuated their homes due to the Mississippi River flooding.

Jeannie Morgan moved to Bagley in October to be closer to family and fish with her grandkids on the mighty Mississippi River this spring. Instead, she and her family spent the past three days sandbagging around her home to keep flooding at bay.

“Never dreamt that I would have flooding here,” Morgan said. “I don’t want to leave, but I’m pretty sure I’m going to have to.”

As of Saturday night, the water had not pushed its way into her home, but it did reach the outer most layer of sandbags surrounding her the back of her property.

She said she’s lucky to have family in the area to help, especially during wild Wisconsin weather.

“It was snowing, raining, switched back to snow, sleet and then the sun would be out and it was nice,” Morgan’s Grandson-In-Law said. “Then it would start all over again. Haha! Welcome to Wisconsin!”

If the water does get inside her home, the family stacked the remaining furniture and appliances on cement blocks.

According to Grant County Emergency Management Services, the flooding is predicted to be the second highest flood crest of all time.

If someone evacuates and needs shelter, they’re encouraged to call 608-778-1155 for assistance.

Flooding is the leading cause of weather related deaths in the United States, but NBC15 News provides safety tips people can learn about here.

