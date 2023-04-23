Mississippi River flooding impacts Grant County residents

Mississippi River flooding leaves many in Crawford Co. trying to protect their property.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGLEY, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Grant County residents evacuated their homes due to the Mississippi River flooding.

Jeannie Morgan moved to Bagley in October to be closer to family and fish with her grandkids on the mighty Mississippi River this spring. Instead, she and her family spent the past three days sandbagging around her home to keep flooding at bay.

“Never dreamt that I would have flooding here,” Morgan said. “I don’t want to leave, but I’m pretty sure I’m going to have to.”

As of Saturday night, the water had not pushed its way into her home, but it did reach the outer most layer of sandbags surrounding her the back of her property.

She said she’s lucky to have family in the area to help, especially during wild Wisconsin weather.

“It was snowing, raining, switched back to snow, sleet and then the sun would be out and it was nice,” Morgan’s Grandson-In-Law said. “Then it would start all over again. Haha! Welcome to Wisconsin!”

If the water does get inside her home, the family stacked the remaining furniture and appliances on cement blocks.

Mississippi River flooding impacts Grant County residents
Mississippi River flooding impacts Grant County residents(Marcus Aarsvold)

According to Grant County Emergency Management Services, the flooding is predicted to be the second highest flood crest of all time.

If someone evacuates and needs shelter, they’re encouraged to call 608-778-1155 for assistance.

Flooding is the leading cause of weather related deaths in the United States, but NBC15 News provides safety tips people can learn about here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Names released of husband and wife found dead in Madison home
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker...
Former Badger Cephus suspended indefinitely by NFL
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Dane Co. officials locate dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin

Latest News

Pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness.
Relay for Life event supports cancer research
(MGN)
Forest Products Labs hosts Earth Day educational event
Police investigated two vehicles at a Madison gas station Saturday.
Madison police make chance arrest at gas station investigating other vehicle
Kamo'i Latu celebrates with his teammates after an interception at UW's open spring scrimmage...
Wisconsin debuts the Luke Fickell era with, ‘The Launch’
Earth Day generic
University of Wisconsin students host Earth Day march