Monona Farmers Market celebrates 20th anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A farmers market is celebrating 20 years supporting local farmers this year.

The Monona Farmers Market’s 2023 season, starting May 7, will be its 20th, organizers from the market said. The market first opened in 2003.

The market runs until October and is open every Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Local farmers sell vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, bread, honey, soap and more.

Organizers Claudia Vlisides and Riku Nozaki at the Monona Farmers Market. (Victoria Vlisides, Monona Farmers Market)

Volunteers staff the market, which serves up to 1,500 people each Sunday, Monona Farmers Market President Aaron Dalbec said.

“It has become a Sunday-morning ritual that people really look forward to,” he said. “They come for the music, the community and, of course, the produce.”

Twenty-eight vendors will be set up at the market this year, including Sarah Weh with SJW Homemade, who uses the support she gets from selling pet treats and sustainable fashion to support her college education.

Sarah Wei at Monona Farmers Market. (Victoria Vlisides, Monona Farmers Market)

Savory Accents, which sells hot peppers, and Ugly Apple Café, a sandwich, donut and coffee store, will be debuting at the market this year, organizers said.

To support local families, the Monona Farmers Market is an authorized Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which means the market is part of the federal food assistance program. Overall, the market distributes $10,000 in food assistance every year, organizers continued.

“Monona has a strong sense of community, and its residents have a proud tradition of local involvement,” Monona Farmers Market Treasurer Claudia Vlisides said. “The farmers market is glad to be part of that tradition, and we would welcome others to join us.”

Monona Farmers Market is currently looking for volunteers and sponsorships. Check out their website for more information.

