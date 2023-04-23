Monona Farmers Market celebrates 20th anniversary

Market opens May 7
Produce at the Monona Farmers Market.
Produce at the Monona Farmers Market.(Victoria Vlisides, Monona Farmers Market)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A farmers market is celebrating 20 years supporting local farmers this year.

The Monona Farmers Market’s 2023 season, starting May 7, will be its 20th, organizers from the market said. The market first opened in 2003.

The market runs until October and is open every Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Local farmers sell vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, bread, honey, soap and more.

Organizers Claudia Vlisides and Riku Nozaki at the Monona Farmers Market.
Organizers Claudia Vlisides and Riku Nozaki at the Monona Farmers Market.(Victoria Vlisides, Monona Farmers Market)

Volunteers staff the market, which serves up to 1,500 people each Sunday, Monona Farmers Market President Aaron Dalbec said.

“It has become a Sunday-morning ritual that people really look forward to,” he said. “They come for the music, the community and, of course, the produce.”

Twenty-eight vendors will be set up at the market this year, including Sarah Weh with SJW Homemade, who uses the support she gets from selling pet treats and sustainable fashion to support her college education.

Sarah Wei at Monona Farmers Market.
Sarah Wei at Monona Farmers Market.(Victoria Vlisides, Monona Farmers Market)

Savory Accents, which sells hot peppers, and Ugly Apple Café, a sandwich, donut and coffee store, will be debuting at the market this year, organizers said.

To support local families, the Monona Farmers Market is an authorized Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which means the market is part of the federal food assistance program. Overall, the market distributes $10,000 in food assistance every year, organizers continued.

“Monona has a strong sense of community, and its residents have a proud tradition of local involvement,” Monona Farmers Market Treasurer Claudia Vlisides said. “The farmers market is glad to be part of that tradition, and we would welcome others to join us.”

Monona Farmers Market is currently looking for volunteers and sponsorships. Check out their website for more information.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Names released of husband and wife found dead in Madison home
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker...
Former Badger Cephus suspended indefinitely by NFL
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Dane Co. officials locate dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin

Latest News

Homes and historical buildings are at risk after the Mississippi flooded Saturday.
Crawford County Mississippi River Flooding
Pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness.
Relay for Life event supports cancer research
(MGN)
Forest Products Labs hosts Earth Day educational event
Police investigated two vehicles at a Madison gas station Saturday.
Madison police make chance arrest at gas station investigating other vehicle