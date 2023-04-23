Relay for Life event supports cancer research

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the University of Wisconsin-Madison chapter of Relay for Life hosted a fundraiser for cancer research on Saturday.

Relay for Life was open to the whole community, and the festival-style event featured games, music and food.

The goal of the event was to bring those affected by cancer together while fighting to find a cure.

“I was actually diagnosed Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer, in 2017, and the American Cancer Society, which is a big part of Relay for Life, I got a lot of support from them for housing when I was going through a really rough time in my treatment, which was really really awesome, so I thought this is one of the best ways to give back is to support an organization that supported me,” attendee Benjamin Salomon said.

The organization says every year they raise more money than the year before.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.