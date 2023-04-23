University of Wisconsin students host Earth Day march

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of Earth Day, University of Wisconsin-Madison students marched from Library Mall to the Wisconsin Capitol.

They say their goal is for the state and university to address environmental issues.

The event saw a large turnout, including members of the UW Forward Marching Band. People also made signs to express their enthusiasm for protecting our planet.

Associated Students of Madison Sustainability Committee member Amanjot Kaur says Earth Day is about inspiring other people to take action against climate change.

“One of the big things we talked about when planning this march is we want this not to just be a call to action, but also a celebration, and we’re not just going to go march and be angry and make demands. We’re also going to talk about why we care, and we care because our planet provides us everything that we have,” Kaur said.

The very first Earth Day celebration took place in Wisconsin in 1970, organized by then Senator Gaylord Nelson.

