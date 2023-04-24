Below Normal Temps Continue

Unsettled Weather Continue
By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The final stretch of April will continue on with more of the same and a lack of spring-like conditions. Unsettled weather to start the week and to end the week. In between systems, Wednesday looks to be our pick day of the week and best chance of sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures will continue to run at or below normal with several chances of frost and freeze conditions at night. This will also, at times, allow precipitation to be a mix of rain and snow. Next weekend is looking the wettest of the next week.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Early sprinkles and flurries this evening, then mostly cloudy and cool. overnight lows around 30 degrees with a light westerly wind 5-10 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy Monday with pop up showers, mainly during the afternoon. Some showers may mix with snow at times. Highs around 50 degrees with a light westerly wind 3-5 mph. Mostly cloudy Monday night with lows into the mid 30s. Almost a repeat of the forecast Tuesday with an isolated rain or snow shower and highs around 50.

Looking Ahead...

Decreasing clouds Tuesday night and chilly with lows around 30. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs back to the middle 50s. It doesn’t last long as clouds return Wednesday night with a spotty shower by Thursday. A slightly better chance of rain Friday with highs getting back to around 60 degrees. The best rain chances arrive for the weekend with cooler conditions.

