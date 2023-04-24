Boat, trailer stolen from Green Co. home

By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are investigating after a boat and trailer were stolen from a home early afternoon last Sunday.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Washington township residence where a report of a white boat trailer and a blue and white 2002 Bayliner 184 Capris Fish and Ski Boat were stolen, according to officials.

The suspect vehicle is a black Chevrolet Silverado crew cab, the report continued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Green County Sheriff’s Office or Green County Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-7463. You can also submit a tip on their website or online at p3tips.com.

