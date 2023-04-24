CNN, Don Lemon part ways

Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tucker Carlson isn’t the only big departure from cable news on Monday.

CNN and Don Lemon have parted ways.

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors,” CNN said in a Twitter post.

The journalist confirmed his departure on social media, saying he had been terminated and was “stunned.”

Lemon said he had been informed by his agent that he was let go.

“After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone at management would have the decency to contact me directly,” he said. “It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

Lemon had been under fire recently in connection with comments he made about presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s age.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker...
Former Badger Cephus suspended indefinitely by NFL
The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Names released of husband and wife found dead in Madison home
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin
Sun Prairie Area School District is disputing the details of a report about an incident in the...
Sun Prairie schools disputes claims in girls’ locker room incident

Latest News

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson out at Fox News, network confirms
Tucker Carlson out at Fox News
FILE - Olympic-medalist and former Moët Hennessy executive Herb Douglas attends the unveiling...
1948 Olympic bronze medalist Herb Douglas dead at 101