Comedian Richard Lewis reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

FILE - Comedian Richard Lewis attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, 2012....
FILE - Comedian Richard Lewis attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, 2012. Lewis is retiring from stand-up following four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. The 75-year-old “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star who is known for wearing all-black and exploring his neuroses onstage posted a video Monday to Twitter explaining his various health issues.(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian Richard Lewis is retiring from stand-up following four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

The 75-year-old “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star, who is known for wearing all-black and exploring his neuroses onstage, posted a video Monday to Twitter explaining his various health issues.

“For the last three-and-a-half years, I’ve had sort of a rocky time,” he said, adding that he has suffered with back pain, and he had shoulder and hip replacement surgeries.

He also got a brain scan because he was shuffling his feet when he walked. Doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson’s. “Luckily, I got it late in life, and they say you progress very slowly if at all, and I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool,” he said. “I’m finished with stand-up. I’m just focusing on writing and acting.”

Lewis’ big screen credits include “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Vamps” and TV appearances on everything from “7th Heaven” to “George Lopez” and “BoJack Horseman” to “Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker...
Former Badger Cephus suspended indefinitely by NFL
The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Names released of husband and wife found dead in Madison home
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin
Sun Prairie Area School District is disputing the details of a report about an incident in the...
Sun Prairie schools disputes claims in girls’ locker room incident

Latest News

LNL: FOX, CNN axe popular hosts; media correspondent shares insight
LNL: FOX, CNN axe popular hosts; media correspondent shares insight
A community helped a family pack as they were forced to evacuate after two homes slid off a...
‘It’s all shocking’: Family forced to evacuate home after neighboring houses slide off cliff
No-Knock Nightmare: Officer lies after botched raid
No-Knock Nightmare: Officer lies after botched raid
A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an...
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore