Cool Conditions Continue

Increasing Clouds Today

Slight Chances of Showers Today and Tuesday

Milder Temperatures By Thursday and Friday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we head into the final week of April, cool conditions are anticipated. We will also have some unsettled weather to start the week and to end the week. In between systems, Wednesday looks to be our pick day of the week and best chance of sunshine and dry conditions.

Increasing clouds and cool today. (wmtv)

Temperatures will continue to run at or below normal with several chances of frost and freeze conditions at night. This will also, at times, allow precipitation to be a mix of rain and snow. Low pressure will bring the likelihood of rain for the upcoming weekend.

Longer range models continue to indicate below average temperature through at least the first week of May.

Today: Increasing cloudiness and cool with a slight chance of showers. High: 49. Wind: W 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Low: 36. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow. High: 50.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 54.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Increasing cloudiness and cool with a slight chance of showers. High: 49. Wind: W 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Low: 36. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow. High: 50.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 54.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.