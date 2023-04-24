Cool Conditions Continue

Below Average Temperatures Are Expected For the Next Several Days
Below Average Temperatures Are Expected For the Next Several Days
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
  • Increasing Clouds Today
  • Slight Chances of Showers Today and Tuesday
  • Milder Temperatures By Thursday and Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we head into the final week of April, cool conditions are anticipated. We will also have some unsettled weather to start the week and to end the week. In between systems, Wednesday looks to be our pick day of the week and best chance of sunshine and dry conditions.

Increasing clouds and cool today.
Increasing clouds and cool today.(wmtv)

Temperatures will continue to run at or below normal with several chances of frost and freeze conditions at night. This will also, at times, allow precipitation to be a mix of rain and snow. Low pressure will bring the likelihood of rain for the upcoming weekend.

Longer range models continue to indicate below average temperature through at least the first week of May.

Today: Increasing cloudiness and cool with a slight chance of showers. High: 49. Wind: W 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Low: 36. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow. High: 50.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 54.

Looking Ahead...

