Dane Co. Humane Society welcomes over 20 dogs flown in from Texas

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a long flight from Texas, dogs are hoping to find new homes in the Midwest.

The Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) welcomed over 20 dogs to Wisconsin on Monday as part of the Dog Is My CoPilot program.

Officials said the animal shelters in Denison, Texas were experiencing extreme overcrowding, and the dogs there were at risk for euthanasia.

Staff at the humane society said they are hoping the community will help the animals find forever homes.

Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) staff and volunteers will be at Wisconsin Aviation on Monday, April 24, unloading 80 dogs in crates flown to Wisconsin from Texas, where animal shelters are experiencing extreme overcrowding. (NBC15)

“We are very fortunate that we live in an animal supportive community. To bring these animals in and help them find homes is important. We are hopeful our community will step up and help add a member to their family,” DCHS Public Relations Coordinator Lisa Bernard said.

Of the 80 dogs flown to the Midwest, DCHS is set to receive up to 24, with the rest heading to shelters in Neillsville and Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.

