Described as a ‘bundle of love,’ hundreds remember Madison-area musician ‘Gonzo’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds gathered on Madison’s east side Sunday to celebrate the life of a long-time east sider, musician and beloved friend, Kenny “Gonzo” Keith.

Gonzo passed away in his sleep on Christmas Eve, according to family members. Growing up on Madison’s east side and singing in many local bands, he touched the lives of many before his passing.

“Well, he was just a very loving, giving person who was very popular because he’s been in the Madison music scene since the late 70s early 80s and has just touched a lot of people with his voice, he was a big man, but he had a voice that was even bigger than himself,” Gonzo’s long-time band mate Bob Kennedy said.

From 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, a celebration of life was held at East Side Club. Local artists, including many of Gonzo’s former band mates, played in the late musician’s honor, some even crediting him for their music career.

“I’m amazed at how many lives he’s touched. I knew he was very popular in the area and stuff, but he and I grew up in this area and we started one of our first bands together in my parents’ basement about a mile away from here,” old friend Norm Couture said. “And he was a very outgoing person. He got on stage, no fear, no stage fright and I was basically dragged into that with him and basically if it wasn’t for Gonzo, I wouldn’t be playing live music.”

From rock music, to heavy metal, friends of Gonzo said he could perform it all.

“You know, he was in the 80s, so he started with the metal scene the heavy metal and he was a huge Ronnie James Dio, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden fan and his band Metal Gonz kept playing that song and still did up to last summer I think it was the last gig we did and yeah, he just loved the music,” Kennedy said.

Couture said Gonzo’s friends and family hope to make the gathering an annual tradition.

“Just remember him, like I said, his voice was bigger than his body, well his heart was even bigger than his voice,” Kennedy said.

