Fort Atkinson students walk out in protest over public school funding

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students in Fort Atkinson walked out of school Monday over concerns about public school funding, especially in light of a recently failed referendum.

The district is projecting a deficit of $3.1 million for the 2023-2024 school year, district officials said at last week’s school board meeting. This comes in the heels of voters ultimately deciding on their April 4 ballot not to approve an $8 million operational referendum, which would have allowed the district to increase its budget.

“I honestly wish that we could do this every single day until they may change their vote,” a 10th grader at Fort Atkinson High said, after leaving school grounds in protest.

Instead, budget cuts are ahead for next school year, slashing 16 full time positions. Officials told community members, this would save the district about $1.2 million.

Student said the walk-out lasted for 16 minutes, reflecting the 16 positions cut.

“These positions are the ones that we brought forward to cut to fulfill our promise to the community to cut accumulative $5 million over the next four years as it related to the operational referendum,” Jason Demerath, director of business services, said at the meeting.

The issue of public school funding has taxpayers weighing in.

“First point is: stop raising my school taxes,” a community member told school board officials.

Meanwhile, parent of 2-year-old twins Ben Weiss saw his referendum vote fall in the minority. “It’s important to fund our school systems,” he said. “I just hope it gets all straightened out before these two are involved.”

The district declined to speak with NBC15 on camera Monday. Officials pointed to a letter sent to families informing them of the planned walkout. Superintendent Rob Abbott wrote, “We see this as a good learning opportunity for all our students, whether they elect to participate or not. We encourage our students to be engaged citizens who have tolerance for the viewpoints of others, including those with whom they may disagree.”

Dr. Abbott did not detail the issue of the budget in his letter.

Letter to Fort Atkinson families about Monday's walkout (Courtesy of the School District of Fort Atkinson)

