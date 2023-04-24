GALLERY: The Northern Lights keep shining over southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, were visible again Sunday night, and we’ve got the pictures to prove it. Many NBC15 viewers sent in some spectacular photos of the lights from last night.

If it seems to you that northern lights sightings are becoming more common, you’re right.

Auroras are caused by a particular type of solar storm called a Coronal Mass Ejection, which emits electrified gas and particles into space. When the electrified particles reach the magnetic fields at the north and south poles, they interact with gasses in our atmosphere, producing different glowing colors. Oxygen gives off green and red light while Nitrogen glows blue and purple.

The sun goes through a solar cycle approximately every 11 years. The current cycle began in December of 2019 and is expected to peak in July of 2025. As we approach that peak, the solar events that cause the northern lights will become more common. If you’ve missed seeing the northern lights over the past couple months, keep your eyes to the sky. The show is only beginning.

