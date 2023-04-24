Madison author discusses her new memoir, Dreaming in Spanish

NBC15's Leigh Mills sat down with author, speaker and social entrepreneur Sara Alvarado to discuss her new memoir, Dreaming in Spanish.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a story about life’s challenges and what is possible in the healing journey.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with author, speaker and social entrepreneur Sara Alvarado to discuss her new memoir, Dreaming in Spanish.

Watch the attached video to learn more about the memoir.

