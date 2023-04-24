Madison-native opens new independent bookstore

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Book worms and avid readers alike have a new reading haven, situated just off the Capitol Square.

Madison-native Molly Fish says while opening an independent bookstore wasn’t always the plan, it was however always her dream.

With a long-standing love for books, Fish first dipped her toes into the passion working at the University Bookstore on State Street. Fast forward almost a decade, she helped to create the bookstore that exists inside Leopald’s Books Bar Caffè, planting a bug for wanting to open her own.

Lake City Books at 107 N. Hamilton St. welcomed readers for the first time during its grand opening April 22 weekend. “The reception was amazing, it exceeded my wildest expectations to be honest,” exclaimed Fish.

The 2,200-square-foot space is brimming wall-to-wall with new and used books for all ages. Used books are shelved alongside new reads, marked with a yellow sticker on the spine reflecting a lower sticker price.

Madison-native Molly Fish has opened a new independent bookstore just off the Square featuring new & used books for all ages ! @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/OqexvuRTpi — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) April 24, 2023

One-third of the inventory and space is designated to children’s books and young adult reads. “I wanted to dedicate a really big chunk of the store to kids especially because of the location with the children’s museum, I also wanted to really focus on having a lot of used kids books...and they grow in their reading skills to quickly so I have books at every age of reading skill,” Fish added.

Another aspect of the bookstore Fish says she looks forward to is working alongside her new neighbors, the Madison Children’s Museum; promoting their literacy and environmental programs, incorporating story times and cosponsoring events. “They just are really excited to be ambassadors also for the store and for our joint mission of increasing literacy in the community, especially with kids.”

The bookstore will be open Wednesday through Sunday, which correlates with the children museums’ schedule as well.

