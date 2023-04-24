Margaret McKeon joins Badger women’s basketball staff

McKeon comes to Madison with over two decades of collegiate coaching experience.
Margaret McKeon joins Marisa Moseley's staff at Wisconsin as an assistant coach.
Margaret McKeon joins Marisa Moseley's staff at Wisconsin as an assistant coach.(UW Athletic Department)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Margaret McKeon is reuniting with her former player Marisa Moseley, and joining the Wisconsin women’s basketball staff.

Head UW Women’s Basketball Coach Marisa Moseley played under Margaret McKeon at Boston University from 2000-2004.

“I have known Coach Moseley as a coach when she was a student-athlete in my program and have continued to support her throughout her coaching career,” McKeon said. “I am excited to come to Wisconsin to share my skills, knowledge and experience. Working together, I know we can build this program into a successful and formidable opponent in the Big Ten.”

During her time at Boston, McKeon led the Terriers to a America East championship in her fourth season. McKeon led BU to return to the championship game in 2004 and strung together three consecutive winning seasons for the first time in over a decade.

“I am so excited to welcome Margaret McKeon to Madison,” Moseley said. “With over 20 years of coaching experience, she will make an immediate impact on our players and the program as a whole. A proven recruiter, she will work primarily with the guards, but loves player development, relationships and a family atmosphere. This is a full-circle and particularly special moment for me to be able to reunite with Margaret. She provided me a life-changing opportunity as a member of her first recruiting class at Boston University, and I cannot wait to coach and work alongside her,” Moseley said.

She served as the girl’s athletic director and head basketball coach at Xaverian High School from 2016-19, and most recently worked in property management.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker...
Former Badger Cephus suspended indefinitely by NFL
The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Names released of husband and wife found dead in Madison home
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin
Sun Prairie Area School District is disputing the details of a report about an incident in the...
Sun Prairie schools disputes claims in girls’ locker room incident

Latest News

Kamo'i Latu celebrates with his teammates after an interception at UW's open spring scrimmage...
Wisconsin debuts the Luke Fickell era with, ‘The Launch’
(FILE)
Wanted: 300 UW students for NBC promo at Camp Randall
The All-Conference kicker for Marshall High School football is taking her talents to Northern...
Ballerina-turned-kicker headed to college for football
Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, left, throws a pass as he is pressured by edge T.J. Searcy...
Ex-Wisconsin QB Mertz finding his footing at Florida