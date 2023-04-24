Margaret McKeon joins Badger women’s basketball staff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Margaret McKeon is reuniting with her former player Marisa Moseley, and joining the Wisconsin women’s basketball staff.

Head UW Women’s Basketball Coach Marisa Moseley played under Margaret McKeon at Boston University from 2000-2004.

“I have known Coach Moseley as a coach when she was a student-athlete in my program and have continued to support her throughout her coaching career,” McKeon said. “I am excited to come to Wisconsin to share my skills, knowledge and experience. Working together, I know we can build this program into a successful and formidable opponent in the Big Ten.”

During her time at Boston, McKeon led the Terriers to a America East championship in her fourth season. McKeon led BU to return to the championship game in 2004 and strung together three consecutive winning seasons for the first time in over a decade.

“I am so excited to welcome Margaret McKeon to Madison,” Moseley said. “With over 20 years of coaching experience, she will make an immediate impact on our players and the program as a whole. A proven recruiter, she will work primarily with the guards, but loves player development, relationships and a family atmosphere. This is a full-circle and particularly special moment for me to be able to reunite with Margaret. She provided me a life-changing opportunity as a member of her first recruiting class at Boston University, and I cannot wait to coach and work alongside her,” Moseley said.

She served as the girl’s athletic director and head basketball coach at Xaverian High School from 2016-19, and most recently worked in property management.

