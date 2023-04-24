More cool spring weather

Spotty showers tonight & tomorrow

Highs in the mid/low 50s next 2 days

Watching weekend rain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was nice to see a bit more sunshine today, though a few showers were able to pop in this afternoon. We’ll basically copy and paste today’s forecast for tomorrow.

What’s Coming Up...

A few more isolated showers are possible through the evening, with clouds remaining overnight. Low temperatures will cool to the mid-30s by early Tuesday morning. We will see some sunshine tomorrow in between the clouds - we’ll call it partly sunny. With another little cluster of energy moving to our south, more spotty rain showers will be possible during the afternoon. Like what we saw today, not everyone will see rain tomorrow but the chance is still there. Highs will be in the lower 50s and upper 40s once again.

Looking Ahead...

More sunshine will return on Wednesday as high pressure works its way into the region. High temperatures will rise a few degrees thanks to the sunshine. Finally back in the 60s for Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. The next main system that we’ll be watching will move in Friday night. Temperatures should be mild enough to keep precip as rain. Scattered rain looks likely on Saturday and possible on Sunday as well.

Temperatures look to drop again over the weekend and will likely stay below average through much of next week. We could finally see a pattern change to bring in some warmer air during the second week of May.

