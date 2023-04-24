Multiple police units responding to Madison strip mall

Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Apr. 24, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Madison Police Department units are responding Monday afternoon to the 1300 block of S. Midvale Boulevard.

Dane County Dispatch stated that a call for a response in that area came in just before 4:10 p.m. for a lift assist EMS.

Madison Police Dept., Fire Department and an ambulance were all responding. Yellow caution tape was seen surrounding a strip mall on the street.

Madison Police Department did not have any information to provide on the incident.

This is a developing news story and NBC15 will update this article as new information comes in.

