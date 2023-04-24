Multiple police units responding to Madison strip mall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Madison Police Department units are responding Monday afternoon to the 1300 block of S. Midvale Boulevard.

Dane County Dispatch stated that a call for a response in that area came in just before 4:10 p.m. for a lift assist EMS.

Madison Police Dept., Fire Department and an ambulance were all responding. Yellow caution tape was seen surrounding a strip mall on the street.

Madison Police Department did not have any information to provide on the incident.

This is a developing news story and NBC15 will update this article as new information comes in.

