Platteville woman crashes into semi while adjusting car’s heat, Sheriff’s Office says

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
South Lancaster, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville woman was arrested after she allegedly drove distracted and crashed into a semi in South Lancaster early Saturday morning.

At 5:45 a.m., the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a semi vs.car crash on Highway 129 in South Lancaster Township.

Officials determined that a 39-year-old Platteville woman was driving her 2008 Chevy Cobalt southbound when she looked away from the road to adjust the heat and crossed into the northbound lane. The woman then hit a semi driven by a 29-year-old Chippewa Falls man.

The semi driver drove to the shoulder of Highway 129 to avoid the crash, but the woman crashed into the driver’s side of the semi and trailer, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was taken to the Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster with minor injuries, and she was later arrested on four outstanding warrants and cited for no insurance, inattentive driving, operating left of center, fail to register a vehicle and display unauthorized registration.

Officials said the woman’s car was a total loss while the semi and trailer were moderately damaged.

